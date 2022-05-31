Carlos Alcaraz sends cool note after losing at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz has had a brilliant year on the court, but his run at the French Open came to an end on Tuesday. The teenager still had a great attitude despite his loss.

Alcaraz lost in four sets to Sascha Zverev in the quarterfinals of the French 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7). Though the 19-year-old would have liked to win, he is using the loss as a learning experience.

Alcaraz said on Twitter afterwards that it was “time to learn and improve.” He also was gracious and wished Zverev well moving forward.

Time to learn and improve, we'll be back to try again next year! 👋🏻😀 Thank u everyone for your support at @rolandgarros and congrats to @AlexZverev! 👏🏻 Good luck in the rest of the tournament! 😉 pic.twitter.com/abLa9sfK24 — Carlos Alcaraz (@alcarazcarlos03) May 31, 2022

Alcaraz had a tough draw with both Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal in his half, let alone Zverev. But his quarterfinal finish is still very impressive and matches his quarterfinal finish at the US Open last year as his best major finishes. Alcaraz is still the youngest player ever to win the Rio Open, Miami Open and Madrid Open, so there is little doubt he has a bright future ahead, especially with that positive attitude.

Plus, he can make crazy shots like this one: