Video: Carlos Alcaraz cried after winning first career major

September 11, 2022
by Larry Brown

Carlos Alcaraz crying on the court

Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday won the first of what will likely be many more majors in his career, and the 19-year-old immediately became emotional upon achieving the feat.

Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in four sets to win the US Open, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3. He won the match in impressive fashion, serving an ace on championship point. Alcaraz dropped to the court immediately, covered his face, and rolled over and cried.

After meeting with Ruud at the net, Alcaraz then went to celebrate with his support team in his box. The scenes from his celebration were awesome.

Not only has Alcaraz captured his first career major, but the win also gives him the No. 1 ranking. At 19, he will be the youngest No. 1-ranked player ever.

This year, Alcaraz has won 5 titles and 51 matches. Though he has been aided by Novak Djokovic’s absence from so many events this year due to travel restrictions, Alcaraz’s ascendance has been nothing short of meteoric.

The question isn’t whether Alcaraz will win another major, but how many. He is the next great player in the sport, the man who will carry the game forward as the big three of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer age out. The 19-year-old is just getting started.

