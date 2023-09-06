Daniil Medvedev issues major warning during US Open match

Daniil Medvedev issued a major warning during his quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev at the US Open on Wednesday.

Medvedev was up two sets to none but down 4-2 in the third and serving. The conditions in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. were extremely hot and humid. Both players were sweating heavily and tired during their match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Medvedev, who works faster than any player on tour, was taking longer between points than usual.

Medvedev was up 40-30 in the game and went over to the corner after a point to dry himself off with a towel. He then spoke into one of ESPN’s cameras and said something about the conditions.

“One player gonna die, and they gonna see,” Medvedev said.

Tough conditions on the Arthur Ashe. Medvedev: "One player gonna die and they gonna see". pic.twitter.com/q1fOQUhs8c — Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) September 6, 2023

Temperatures were in the low 90s with high humidity in Flushing Meadows. Medvedev wanted the roof to be closed and air conditioning turned on due to the difficult conditions, which had him exhausted and using his inhaler at times during side changes.

ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe said on the broadcast that he thought the roof should have been closed due to the difficult heat. The day before, Patrick’s brother John also said the roof should be closed when it’s so hot and humid out during the daytime matches.