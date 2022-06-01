Holger Rune’s sister Alma is a model

Holger Rune enjoyed a breakthrough tournament at the French Open, and he made his sister famous in the meantime.

Rune, 19, entered the French Open ranked No. 40 in the world. In April, he won the Bavarian International Tennis Championships for his first career ATP title. At Roland Garros, he beat Denis Shapovalov and then stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round to reach the quarterfinals.

During Rune’s quarterfinals match against fellow younster Casper Ruud, Holder’s sister Alma received attention.

According to her Instagram profile, Alma works with Scoop Models, a modeling angency in Copenhagen.

The Runes are Danish. Holger’s quarterfinals appearance at the French Open is the best ever showing by a Danish tennis player at a major. Alma used to play tennis before becoming a model.