World No. 1 tennis player tests positive for steroids, but there is a catch

World No. 1 men’s tennis player Jannik Sinner twice tested positive for a banned steroid in March, but he has avoided a punishment.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency on Tuesday announced that Sinner has not been punished despite his positive tests for low levels of clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid. Sinner was provisionally suspended due to the positive tests but was allowed to continue competing while he appealed to the agency.

The agency decided not to penalize Sinner because they believe the low levels of the steroid entered the tennis player’s system unintentionally via massages provided by Sinner’s physiotherapist. The agency heard the appeal and said the positive tests were “a result of contamination from a support team member, who had been applying an over-the-counter spray containing clostebol to their own skin to treat a small wound.”

Sinner tested positive for the substance while competing in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on March 10 and then again on March 18.

The banned substance is said to have been passed by the physiotherapist to Sinner via daily massages and sports therapy.

The ATP endorsed the agency’s no fault finding. The World Anti-Doping Agency and Italy’s anti-doping agency have the right to challenge the decision.

Sinner lost in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner had to forfeit the 400 points and $325,000 he earned at the event.

Sinner shared to his Instagram profile a copy of a press release outlining the outcome of the case.

The 23-year-old Italian player achieved the No. 1 ranking in June. He captured his first major when he won the Australian Open earlier this year. He also reached the semis of the French Open and quarters at Wimbledon this year.