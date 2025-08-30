Jelena Ostapenko apologizes for her comments to Taylor Townsend

Jelena Ostapenko apologized via Instagram on Saturday for her comments to Taylor Townsend.

Ostapenko lost to Townsend in their second-round match at the US Open on Wednesday. The two drew attention due to their exchange during the post-match handshake. Ostapenko talked with Townsend about her etiquette, which Ostapenko questioned.

After the exchange, Townsend said that Ostapenko had claimed the American player had no class and no education. Ostapenko tried to clear things up via a post on her Instagram Live page on Saturday.

“Hi all – I wanted to apologize for some of the things I said during my second-round singles match. English is not my native language, so when I said education, I was speaking only about what I believe as tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court,” Ostapenko wrote. “I appreciate the support as I continue to learn and grow as a person and a tennis player. Goodbye New York and I look forward to being back next year.”

Jelena Ostapenko apologizes for her behavior after the Taylor Townsend match at U.S. Open



“Hi all – I wanted to apologize for some of the things I said during my second-round singles match. English is not my native language, so when I said education, I was speaking only about… pic.twitter.com/arE6tHCrdZ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 30, 2025

Ostapenko, 28, finishes the major season having advanced no further than the third round at any grand slam event this year. She had made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year, and the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and US Open the year before that.