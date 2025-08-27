Taylor Townsend reveals how Jelena Ostapenko insulted her during post-match argument

Taylor Townsend claimed Jelena Ostapenko made insulting comments about her background and education after their heated US Open match on Wednesday.

Townsend beat Ostapenko 7-5, 6-1 during their second round match Wednesday, but the two players got into an argument during the traditional post-match congratulatory handshakes. Townsend and Ostapenko continued the argument at Ostapenko’s player bench before Townsend ultimately broke off to celebrate.

Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko got into an argument after their match at the U.S. Open 👀 pic.twitter.com/od0GwFykBd — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 27, 2025

Townsend was asked during her post-match interview what was said between her and Ostapenko. The American claimed Ostapenko had personally insulted her.

“It’s competition. People get upset when they lose. Some people say bad things,” Townsend said. “She told me I have no class, I have no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the US. I’m looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada outside the US … let’s see what else she has to say.”

Taylor Townsend on the argument with Jelena Ostapenko at US Open



Townsend was certainly insulted by what Ostapenko told her. She even had the American crowd jeer Ostapenko as the Latvian left the court.

Ostapenko has clashed with other players before, but most would agree that if Townsend correctly represented what she said, that undoubtedly crossed a line.