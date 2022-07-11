 Skip to main content
John McEnroe has message for politicians about Novak Djokovic

July 11, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Novak Djokovic before a tournament

Sep 12, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia is introduced before playing Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday to move just one behind Rafael Nadal for the most all time, but it does not sound like he will have a chance to tie the record at the US Open next month. John McEnroe finds that to be “ridiculous.”

After Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final, McEnroe sounded off about the COVID-19 vaccine requirement that will prevent Djokovic from competing in the US Open. He said Djokovic should be allowed to play.

McEnroe, a four-time US Open champion, certainly is not the only one who feels that way. One of the reasons the policy makes little sense is that an unvaccinated American tennis player would be permitted to compete in the US Open even if he or she traveled outside the country and then returned. The only requirement in such an instance would be a negative test.

Djokovic has no plans to get vaccinated before the US Open begins on Aug. 29. Unless there is a policy change, he will miss his second of four majors this year. Djokovic also had issues at the Australian Open and was forced to leave the country even after being granted an exemption.

