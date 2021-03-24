Model claims she was offered $70,000 to blackmail Novak Djokovic

A Serbian model is claiming that she was offered big bucks to blackmail tennis star Novak Djokovic.

According to Marca.com, model Natalija Scekic told Svet & Scandal magazine that a man contacted her and asked to meet. She says she was asked to seduce Djokovic and film it.

“He told me I could get about 60,000 euros for that and a trip wherever I wanted. I laughed, expecting him to say it was a joke, but the man was very serious. I felt very offended and humiliated,” Scekic told the magazine.

Scekic turned down the offer and has gone public with the story to bring attention to the situation.

Djokovic, 33, is the current World No. 1 player. He has faced allegations of cheating in the past and said a few years ago that “personal issues” got in his way.

Scekic’s claim shows that Djokovic is a major target and that he needs to screen his encounters with others very carefully.