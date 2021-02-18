Naomi Osaka addresses how difficult it is to face her idol Serena Williams

Naomi Osaka now has the edge on Serena Williams in their head-to-head matchups, but it’s not easy for Osaka.

Osaka defeated Williams in straight sets of their Australian Open semifinals match on Thursday in Melbourne 6-3, 6-4. This was the second time Osaka has beaten Williams at a major (the other set off a controversy).

Osaka was asked by Jim Courier after the match whether it is difficult for her to play Williams, whom she idolized growing up.

“I think yes,” Osaka admitted. “I was a little kid watching her play. Just to be on the court playing against her for me is a dream. I think the biggest thing I’ve learned over the years, is (I tell myself) ‘you’re a competitor but you’re playing against another competitor.’ That itself is the funnest (sic) part, because tennis is a game.”

Osaka definitely has not let her childhood fandom of Williams get in the way of her competitive attitude when facing Serena in matches.

Osaka won the first two matches between them in 2018, but Williams had won the two most recent matches prior to Thursday. Now Osaka has the edge again.