Naomi Osaka seemingly responds to being fined for media boycott

Naomi Osaka is in danger of being disqualified from the French Open if her media boycott continues, but it does not sound like she intends to back down.

Osaka was fined $15,000 for skipping her mandatory news conference following her first-round win over Patricia Maria Tig on Sunday. Officials from the four Grand Slam tournaments announced in a joint statement that Osaka could face more serious sanctions if she continues to avoid the media, including a potential default at the French Open.

Shortly after the announcement, Osaka sent a cryptic tweet.

anger is a lack of understanding. change makes people uncomfortable. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 30, 2021

Most people interpreted that to mean Osaka is not going to change her approach.

Osaka, 23, shared the news on social media Wednesday night that she will not be engaging with the media during the French Open. She cited the need to protect her mental health as the reason for her decision and said she would pay her way out of any fines she faces.

Osaka exited a press conference early following a tough loss at Wimbledon in 2019. You can see that video here. She has never advanced past the third round at the French Open.