Nick Kyrgios’ old comments on tennis IQ go viral

Some old comments made by Nick Kyrgios about building the perfect tennis player have gone viral.

In March, Kyrgios appeared on the “Lets Trot” show and was asked to build the perfect tennis player.

He chose himself for the ideal player’s serve, used Novak Djokovic for the backhand, slice of Roger Federer, forehand of Rafa Nadal, fitness of Nadal, and the speed of Alex di Minauer. The part that left people surprised was when Kyrgios named who has the ideal tennis IQ.

“IQ? This is a hard one. I haven’t had a coach in six years. I don’t know in the history of tennis if anyone made the finals of Wimbledon without a coach, so I take myself,” Kyrgios said.

That answer left many fans surprised because Kyrgios has never been known as a heady player. Rather, he is often regarded as someone who doesn’t master the mental side of the game given how many behavior issues he has on the court.

Kyrgios also has an excellent serve, especially given his size. But would a tennis fan truly pick Kyrgios’ serve over a John Isner or Ivo Karlovic? Probably not.

You can watch the sequence here: