Video: Nick Kyrgios commits disgusting move on court

It’s never a dull moment when Nick Kyrgios is playing. That remained true on Wednesday night.

Kyrgios faced Benjamin Bonzi in the second round of the US Open. The Australian was leading two sets to none and had just had his serve broken in the third set.

In response to hitting a ball into the net and losing the game, Kyrgios was seen spitting on the court.

Kyrgios appeared to be glaring at his box when he spit. The 27-year-old scolded those in his box, saying “go home if you’re not going to f—ing support me bro.”

Kyrgios received a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct after spitting.

Despite dropping the third set, the Aussie won the match in four sets 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to the third round.