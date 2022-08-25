Novak Djokovic issues statement about US Open

The tennis world will have yet another major taking place without Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday regarding his participation in the US Open.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2022

Djokovic is not allowed to travel to the United States because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. This is the second major this year the 35-year-old has been unable to participate in due to his lack of vaccination against COVID. Djokovic also missed the Australian Open after having his visa canceled and being deported by Australia.

In the two majors Djokovic played this year, he lost in the quarterfinals of the French Open and won Wimbledon. Djokovic has fallen one major behind Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 men’s singles majors won.

Not only will Nadal now have a chance at the US Open to extend his lead over Djokovic, but Djokovic still needs Australia and the United States to make significant policy changes in order to have an opportunity to play in all four majors in 2023.

Not too many people in the tennis world have spoken out about the matter, but John McEnroe has not been shy about sharing his opinion.