Novak Djokovic, wife Jelena celebrated anniversary during Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic once again advanced to the final at Wimbledon this year, which means he and his wife Jelena will have to wait to have a proper anniversary celebration. For now, a social media tribute will have to suffice.

Novak and Jelena had their seven-year wedding anniversary on Saturday. As he prepared to take on Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final the next day, Djokovic penned a nice tribute to his wife on social media.

Fay Watson of Express provided a translation:

“Happy wedding anniversary to us,” Djokovic wrote. “Thank you for the tremendous love and support you provide to our family. 7 years ago on Sveti Stefan (with little Stefan in her stomach). We have begun our endless family journey. I love you.”

Djokovic and Jelena got married in 2014 shortly after Novak defeated Roger Federer at Wimbledon. Nole’s wife has always been one of his most animated supporters, which we saw when he won the French Open earlier this year.