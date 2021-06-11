Video: Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena was so pumped watching him at French Open

If you ever get into a tennis match with the greatest clay court player of all time, make sure you have someone like Jelena Djokovic in your corner.

Novak Djokovic was facing Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the French Open on Friday. There was limited fan attendance due to COVID-19-related restrictions. But family and team personnel were allowed. Few people were as pumped for the event as Nole’s wife, Jelena.

She was seen cheering on her husband with vigor during the match:

I want this kind of support #jelenadjokovic pic.twitter.com/BGAakGuYYe — lil timmy (@khottie143) June 11, 2021

Look at all the fist pumps from Jelena:

Nole started off slowly and dropped the first set 6-3. He actually started off the match down 5-0 but got some support and encouragement. That helped him rally back and take a few games. The momentum continued into the second set and rest of the match. Djokovic won the second set 6-3 to even up the match. Then he took the next two sets to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2.

Djokovic is now into the finals at Roland Garros and will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Sascha Zverev in five sets. He will need the continued support of Jelena to capture his second career French Open. Djokovic’s only French Open title came in 2016 when Nadal did not participate. Winning the French by beating Nadal would be a huge deal.