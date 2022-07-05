Novak Djokovic does wings celebration after unreal shot at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic went viral on Tuesday for an unreal shot he hit during his comeback win over Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Djokovic dropped the first two sets to the 20-year-old Italian. But he showed his veteran resilience and came back to win the final three sets.

While leading 4-2 in the fifth set, Djokovic was trying to break Sinner’s serve at 30-30. Sinner went wide with his serve to force a short return from Djokovic. Sinner then put Djokovic in the opposite corner. The six-time Wimbledon champ sprinted for the ball and then hit an unreal crosscourt backhand winner while sliding.

Djokovic slipped to the ground and spread his arms out like wings.

After his win, Djokovic’s social media team shared the photo on Twitter with a “wings activated” caption.

That was one impressive shot.

Djokovic will face Cameron Norrie in the semifinals.