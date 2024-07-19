Tennis player delivers unbelievable shot of the year

 Skip to main content
Tennis player Quentin Halys is drawing attention for delivering what many people are calling the shot of the year.

Halys was facing Gustavo Heide in the quarterfinals of the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad in Switzerland on Friday. He was leading 3-1 in the first set and serving up 30-15. During the rally, he fell down after tripping over his own feet. That didn’t matter as Halys still managed to whack a crosscourt forehand into the corner to win the point.

What a shot. Even Heide appreciated it.

After making a shot like that, you had to figure momentum was going Halys’ way, and it was — he won the match 6-1, 7-5.

The 27-year-old qualifier has now moved on to the semifinals of the ATP 250 event and will face Jan-Lennard Struff next.

