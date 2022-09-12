Rafael Nadal shares message for Carlos Alcaraz after US Open win

Rafael Nadal shared a message on Twitter Sunday for Carlos Alcaraz after his countryman won the US Open.

Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in four sets 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 to win the US Open for his first career major. Alcaraz, 19, will also take over the No. 1 ranking in the world.

Nadal, who has won a record 22 majors, congratulated his fellow Spaniard on the successful tournament.

Felicidades @carlosalcaraz por tu primer Grand Slam y por el número 1 que es el colofón a tu primera gran temporada que estoy seguro serán muchas más! 👏🏻

Great effort @CasperRuud98 !very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 11, 2022

“Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for number 1, which is the culmination of your first great season, which I am sure will be many more!” Nadal wrote (according to a Google translation).

In the same message, Nadal also congratulated Ruud on the strong showing. The 23-year-old Ruud will become the No. 2 player in the world following the US Open.

Nadal also played in the tournament but was eliminated by Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round.

Sharing messages of congratulations to both players, even though he had a personally disappointing finish, helps show why Nadal has won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship award four straight years and five times overall.