Rafael Nadal drops cryptic comment about his playing future

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have a chance to meet for the 60th time at the Olympics, though many believe that potential meeting would be the last. Just don’t tell that to Nadal.

The Spanish tennis icon dropped a cryptic comment in the mixed zone on Saturday after he was asked if he was ready for a potential “last dance” with Djokovic. Nadal, however, refused to accept the narrative.

“Who say that’s last dance?” Nadal told reporters, via Coley Harvey of ESPN.

Nadal made the comments after his doubles win with Carlos Alcaraz. Somewhat paradoxically, he did not yet commit to playing on Sunday, where he is slated to face Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in the singles opener. Nadal would have to play and beat Fucsovics in order to set up the potential meeting with Djokovic.

Frankly, Nadal might be having some fun with reporters here. He has acknowledged that 2024 is likely to be his final year, and that he may have already played his final French Open. There is a reason so many want to see him face off against Djokovic one more time at the Olympics, especially with the matches taking place at Roland Garros, the venue he mastered throughout his career.