Rod Laver in attendance at US Open final to see if Novak Djokovic joins him

Novak Djokovic was playing for history on Sunday at the US Open, and Rod Laver was in attendance for the big match.

Djokovic was facing Daniil Medvedev in the final and looking to win the Grand Slam. Laver, who achieved the feat in 1962 and 1969, and Don Budge in 1938, are the only men to have won all four majors in the same calendar year.

The Australian tennis legend was wearing a suit and tie, as well as a Laver Cup hat.

Rod Laver Hoca keyiflendiii pic.twitter.com/WHTEzYDotU — Buğra Balaban (@BugraBalaban_) September 12, 2021

Laver was also in attendance on Friday and cracked a joke about “watching the history channel.”

Great to be back in New York, watching the history channel. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/S53pLJxZYw — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 11, 2021

Laver, 83, has been gracious about Djokovic’s pursuit of the Grand Slam.

“I don’t own the club; I’ve just enjoyed belonging to it. If someone comes along to win all the four, I’d be the first to congratulate them,” Laver was quoted as saying prior to the tournament.

His attendance at the event shows he would be accepting of Djokovic joining him in the exclusive club.

Djokovic is also looking to break a tie with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most majors in men’s tennis (they all have 20).