 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, June 28, 2022

Serena Williams wears odd tape on her face during Wimbledon loss

June 28, 2022
by Larry Brown

Serena Williams with tape on her face

Serena Williams lost in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday, and she drew attention for something unusual on her face.

The tennis star was wearing black tape on her right cheek during the match.

The tape is believed to be aimed at combating Williams’ sinus problems.

During her return at Eastbourne last week, Serena was also using the tape on her face.

Williams has dealt with sinus issues for much of her career, though wearing the tape is something newer for her.

“I’m a sinus sufferer. Playing tennis or pretty much doing anything every day is not easy when you have sinuses. You feel a lot of pressure, congestion and pain and training for grand slams…it’s not easy,” Williams said in 2007.

It’s unclear if the tape is aimed towards addressing sinus issues, but that is the current prevailing belief.

Williams lost to Harmony Tan in three sets during their first-round match on Tuesday. This marks her second straight first-round exit at Wimbledon.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus