Stefanos Tsitsipas has incredible compliment for Carlos Alcaraz after upset loss

A pair of 18-year-olds pulled off big upsets on Friday at the US Open, including Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, who entered the US Open ranked No. 55 in the world, knocked off world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 18-year-old Spaniard won in five sets, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 0-6, 7-6.

Alcaraz became the youngest player to defeat an ATP top 3 player at US Open since 1973. The victory marked his first over a top-10 player.

Tsitsipas, who was the three seed in the tournament, gave Alcaraz a big compliment after the match. He praised Alcaraz for hitting the ball harder than anyone he’s seen.

"Ball speed was incredible. I've never seen anybody hit the ball so hard" – Stefanos Tsitsipas on Carlos Alcaraz — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) September 3, 2021

Tsitsipas may only be 23, but he has won seven titles and made deep runs in grand slam events. He’s seen a lot of players. So for him to give Alcaraz that compliment speaks extremely highly of the teenager’s ability.

The other 18-year-old to pull off an upset at the US Open on Friday was Leylah Fernandez, who beat the three seed on the women’s side, Naomi Osaka.