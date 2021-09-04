 Skip to main content
Stefanos Tsitsipas has incredible compliment for Carlos Alcaraz after upset loss

September 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Carlos Alcaraz

A pair of 18-year-olds pulled off big upsets on Friday at the US Open, including Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, who entered the US Open ranked No. 55 in the world, knocked off world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 18-year-old Spaniard won in five sets, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 0-6, 7-6.

Alcaraz became the youngest player to defeat an ATP top 3 player at US Open since 1973. The victory marked his first over a top-10 player.

Tsitsipas, who was the three seed in the tournament, gave Alcaraz a big compliment after the match. He praised Alcaraz for hitting the ball harder than anyone he’s seen.

Tsitsipas may only be 23, but he has won seven titles and made deep runs in grand slam events. He’s seen a lot of players. So for him to give Alcaraz that compliment speaks extremely highly of the teenager’s ability.

The other 18-year-old to pull off an upset at the US Open on Friday was Leylah Fernandez, who beat the three seed on the women’s side, Naomi Osaka.

