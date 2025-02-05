 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, February 4, 2025

Tennis player delivers shot of the year contender

February 4, 2025
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul chases down a ball

It’s only February, but Tommy Paul has already delivered a shot of the year contender.

Paul was facing Jenson Brooksby in the first round of the Dallas Open on Tuesday. He was serving in the second set and went out wide to begin the point, and then the two traded groundstrokes. Paul then hit a ball up the line and charged the net. Brooksby hit a lob over Paul’s head, and Paul raced back. He then hit something between an overhead and forehand for a spectacular winner. Take a look at the video.

That was a great play, and Brooksby could only applaud Paul for the shot.

Brooksby took the first set 7-6 but then dropped the next two as Paul rallied for the win, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Fans were surprised that Brooksby had given Paul such a good run for his money.