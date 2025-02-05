Tennis player delivers shot of the year contender

It’s only February, but Tommy Paul has already delivered a shot of the year contender.

Paul was facing Jenson Brooksby in the first round of the Dallas Open on Tuesday. He was serving in the second set and went out wide to begin the point, and then the two traded groundstrokes. Paul then hit a ball up the line and charged the net. Brooksby hit a lob over Paul’s head, and Paul raced back. He then hit something between an overhead and forehand for a spectacular winner. Take a look at the video.

Tommy Paul with a SHOT OF THE YEAR contender in Dallas. Backwards facing slap shot passing shot winner. He’s kind of crazy for trying it… but even more crazy for pulling it off. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8RNx3F5lpP — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 4, 2025

That was a great play, and Brooksby could only applaud Paul for the shot.

Brooksby took the first set 7-6 but then dropped the next two as Paul rallied for the win, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Fans were surprised that Brooksby had given Paul such a good run for his money.

Pretty amazing to see Jenson Brooksby go from winning just 6 games against JJ Wolf in the first round of a Challenger to pushing Tommy Paul to a third set in an ATP 500 in just the span of a week… Tennis man😂 — US Tennis Center (@USTennisCenter) February 4, 2025