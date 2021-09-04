 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 3, 2021

Video: Blonde at US Open goes viral after chugging beers

September 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

blonde US Open beer chug

A blonde at the US Open went viral on Friday night for her crowd-pleasing beer chugs.

The female fan was attending the Robert Bautista-Agut vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime match in the third round of the tournament. She was shown on the jumbotron and knew exactly what to do — she chugged her beer:

The woman then gave a big smile and head nod celebration afterwards.

Of course, the cameras revisited her again in the fifth set of the nearly four-hour match. She reached for a beer again and chugged away:

That was impressive. We’ll set the over/under for marriage proposals she’s going to receive on social media after that display at 50.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus