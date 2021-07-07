Video: ESPN host completely butchers Chris Evert’s name

An ESPN host completely butchered Chris Evert’s name while talking on air Tuesday.

ESPN was showing a graphic regarding Roger Federer’s accomplishment of reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. The achievement marked Federer reaching his 58th quarterfinal of a major, which is the most in the Open Era.

Federer is ahead of Evert and Serena Williams, who are tied with 54 major quarters. The ESPN host was going down the list and called Evert “avert” rather than the way she pronounces her name, which is EH-vert.

That was embarrassing. Even Evert saw the video and thought so.

Yikes.

Evert is an 18-time major winner and was a longtime No. 1-ranked player in the world. You would hope that someone talking tennis on TV would know her name, but that wasn’t the case for ESPN on Tuesday. I’m surprised the same person got Martina Navratilova’s name right.