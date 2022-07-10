Video: Nick Kyrgios berates his box for not showing enough support

Nick Kyrgios was his usually animated self in the early part of his Wimbledon final match against Novak Djokovic on Sunday, and he directed the majority of his frustration at his own people.

Kyrgios could be seen berating those who were seated in his player’s box numerous times during the second set. He turned to them after several points to express his displeasure. While taking a break between games, Kyrgios was shown yelling toward his box asking his camp if the moment is not big enough for them.

At one point, Kyrgios turned toward his box and appeared to say, “Step the f— up, it’s love-40!”

Kyrgios: “Shut the F—- Up”

Dude seems like he wants to fight everyone at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/CYR9sIAJZL — Chris Fischer (@ChrisFischer07) July 10, 2022

Kyrgios is known for being a hot head. Sunday was his first ever major final, but he did not change his style one bit. He even broke out a between-the-legs shot early on.