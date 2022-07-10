Video: Nick Kyrgios goes between-the-legs against Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios put on a show for the fans early on in his first ever Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Kyrgios, who is known for his flashy style of play, wasted no time trying to go between the legs against Novak Djokovic. The 27-year-old broke out the tweener during the opening set, but the result was unsuccessful.

Kyrgios lost the game, but he ended up taking the first set.

That was not the first time at Wimbledon that we saw Kyrgios go between his legs. He even did it on a serve against Stefanos Tsitsipas with a better result (video here). Moves like that from Kyrgios tend to frustrate opponents, and he clearly has no problem pulling them on any stage.