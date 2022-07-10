 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 10, 2022

Video: Nick Kyrgios goes between-the-legs against Novak Djokovic

July 10, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Nick Kyrgios goes between the legs

Nick Kyrgios put on a show for the fans early on in his first ever Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Kyrgios, who is known for his flashy style of play, wasted no time trying to go between the legs against Novak Djokovic. The 27-year-old broke out the tweener during the opening set, but the result was unsuccessful.

Kyrgios lost the game, but he ended up taking the first set.

That was not the first time at Wimbledon that we saw Kyrgios go between his legs. He even did it on a serve against Stefanos Tsitsipas with a better result (video here). Moves like that from Kyrgios tend to frustrate opponents, and he clearly has no problem pulling them on any stage.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus