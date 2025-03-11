Girl who attacked opponent with baton makes tearful claim

The high school track athlete who struck her competitor in the head with a baton has broken her silence about the traumatic incident.

Alaila Everett, a track runner for I.C. Norcom High School, competed in the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 3 State Indoor Championships at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. She ran the second leg for her team in the 4×200 relay race.

As she was getting overtaken by competitor Kaelen Tucker, Everett struck her Brookville High School rival in the back of the head with her metal baton. Tucker suffered a concussion and a “possible skull fracture.” You can watch the video of the incident here.

Everett understandably got a lot of backlash online as the clip went completely viral on social media.

The I.C. Norcom senior defender herself while speaking to WAVY 10 News. With tears in her eyes, Everett claimed that the incident was purely accidental.

“I’m just a person by myself. Nobody is going to believe me, because I can admit from the video, it does look purposeful. But I know my intentions and I would never hit somebody on purpose,” Everett said.

Track star facing backlash after baton controversy speaks out! Claims video may look intentional, but it was not her intent, the other athlete was left with a concussion & a fractured skull.



Thoughts? Could it be an accident? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rEcjF1IppC — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 10, 2025

Everett insisted that the baton had gotten stuck on Tucker’s singlet, which resulted in her losing balance. Everett claimed she inadvertently hit Tucker as the former “pumped my arms again” in an attempt to regain her balance.

Zeketa Cost, Everett’s mother, said that she “didn’t have to see” any of the videos of the incident because she knows “100 percent” that her daughter did not intentionally strike Tucker.

Everett reportedly tried to reach out to Tucker but has since been blocked by her on social media.