Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Olympic sprinter Deon Lendore dies in car crash at age 29

January 11, 2022
by Larry Brown

Deon Lendore running

Olympic sprinter Deon Lendore died at the age of 29 on Monday after being involved in a car crash in Texas.

Lendore was a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M and was driving home after practice. He was traveling westbound on FM 485 in Milam County in his Volkswagen Jetta, according to TMZ.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman says Lendore’s car drifted over the center line and sideswiped a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. Lendore then crashed head-on into an Infiniti SUV and died at the scene.

The driver of the Infiniti was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the driver who was sideswiped was not harmed.

Lendore was born in Trinidad and competed for Trinidad and Tobago in international competition. He was part of their bronze medal-winning 4x400m sprint team at the 2012 Olympics.

Lendore competed in three Olympiads and won three silver medals at the World Indoor Championships during his athletic career. In 2014, he went undefeated in 14 races in the 400 m for Texas A&M and won NCAA indoor and outdoor championships. He was serving as a volunteer assistant coach for the school.

Photo: Mar 14, 2014; Albuquerque, NM, USA; Deon Lendore of Texas A&M was the top qualifier in the 400m in 45.60 in the 2014 NCAA Indoor Championships at Albuquerque Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

.

