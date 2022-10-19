Hangman Adam Page taken out of ring on stretcher after suffering injury

“Hangman” Adam Page had to be taken out of the wrestling ring on a stretcher during AEW Dynamite at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on Tuesday night.

Page was facing Jon Moxley for the AEW Heavyweight title. Moxley nailed Page with a lariat, and the 31-year-old appeared to land with his head hitting the mat.

The lariat that caused the title match to be called of & Hangman being stretchered out, prayers up. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OuFLYOCBom — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 19, 2022

Hangman was knocked out and the match was stopped.

The attention then turned to Hangman, who received medical attention.

Stretcher is out for Hangman pic.twitter.com/JYkQaqyZjU — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 19, 2022

They've loosened the bottom rope to get Hangman out pic.twitter.com/LS4xvhDGvK — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 19, 2022

Page was placed on a stretcher and taken out of the ring.

Some in the wrestling community instantly shared their support for Hangman.

Praying for Hangman. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) October 19, 2022

Prayers for Hangman. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 19, 2022

“Ladies and gentleman, I hope and pray that Cowboy Hangman Page recovers to 100 percent. Can walk again, can talk again, can play with his little baby again,” Moxley said to the fans in attendance.