 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, October 18, 2022

Hangman Adam Page taken out of ring on stretcher after suffering injury

October 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Hangman Adam Page down on the mat

“Hangman” Adam Page had to be taken out of the wrestling ring on a stretcher during AEW Dynamite at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on Tuesday night.

Page was facing Jon Moxley for the AEW Heavyweight title. Moxley nailed Page with a lariat, and the 31-year-old appeared to land with his head hitting the mat.

Hangman was knocked out and the match was stopped.

The attention then turned to Hangman, who received medical attention.

Page was placed on a stretcher and taken out of the ring.

Some in the wrestling community instantly shared their support for Hangman.

“Ladies and gentleman, I hope and pray that Cowboy Hangman Page recovers to 100 percent. Can walk again, can talk again, can play with his little baby again,” Moxley said to the fans in attendance.

Article Tags

Adam Hangman Page
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus