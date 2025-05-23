Brock Lesnar looks totally different in recent photo

A recent photo of Brock Lesnar has surfaced and is receiving attention online because the former wrestling star looks totally different in it.

The photos show Lesnar in a 3-piece gray suit with a light blue shirt underneath. In one photo, Lesnar is standing with his wife Rena Lesnar, better known as Sable. In the photos, Lesnar has a long beard and long hair that goes down about 5-6 inches below his shoulders. Based on the type of nice clothing both of the Lesnars are wearing, it seems like the photos were taken at a fancy event.

Lesnar has not wrestled in a WWE event since his participation at SummerSlam in August 2023. WWE began to distance themselves from him after he was named in Janel Grant’s lawsuit, which was filed in January 2024. In general, Lesnar lives a very private life when he’s not involved in WWE. That’s why seeing a photo of him — and seeing him with the long hair — captivates fans.

The 47-year-old Lesnar was a champion wrestler in college at Minnesota and at the junior college level before that. He became a WWE champion in 2002 at the age of 25. Lesnar had a high-profile tryout with the Minnesota Vikings in 2004, though he did not make their roster.

Beyond his career as a wrestler, Lesnar also became a professional mixed martial artist. He competed in the UFC and won the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2008, successfully defending his belt twice. Lesnar completed his mixed martial arts career at 5-3 with one no contest.

Lesnar’s daughter Mya recently made headlines after she won her fourth straight Mountain West title in the shot put.