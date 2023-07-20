Cause of death revealed for Iron Sheik

The cause of death for late wrestler The Iron Sheikh has been revealed.

TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that documents said The Iron Sheikh died after going into cardiac arrest. The 81-year-old’s death was ruled to be natural causes. The wrestling figure had been suffering from congestive heart failure and hypertension prior to his death, officials said.

The Iron Sheik, whose real name is Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, died on June 7 in Georgia.

Though he was a heel and known for opposing Hulk Hogan, Sheik was a beloved figure in the wrestling world. Sheik left and returned to WWE multiple times in the late 1980s and 1990s before walking away for good after his final match in 1992. He held the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983 and remains the only Iranian champion in WWE history.

In recent years, The Iron Sheik had maintained popularity and relevance thanks to his Twitter account, from which bombastic tweets were often published. Even well into retirement, The Iron Sheik continued to antagonize Hulk Hogan.