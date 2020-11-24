Chris Hemsworth is looking massive as he prepares for Hulk Hogan movie

Chris Hemsworth is bulking up for his upcoming movie where he portrays wrestler Hulk Hogan, and goodness, he looks massive.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, shared photos on Twitter of Hemsworth. Hogan said based on Hemsworth’s size that the actor is “already there.”

He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol. HH pic.twitter.com/q6LLfWUGgL — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 23, 2020

Hulk joked and wondered if Hemsworth is good looking enough to play him!

That’s the most intimidating workout photo since this one.

Hemsworth has bulked up in the past to play Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But he needs to take it to another level to live up to Hulk Hogan status.

The Hulk Hogan movie is listed on IMDB as an untitled Hulk Hogan Biopic. In addition to Hemsworth, Todd Phillips is signed on to direct the film. There had been talk of a Hulk Hogan movie since 2013.

The next step for Hemsworth would be growing the blond mustache!

Tip via Big Daddy