Look: CM Punk return to wrestling with AEW makes fan cry

CM Punk brought down the house in Chicago on Friday night when AEW introduced him as a new wrestler under the organization.

Punk, 42, has been out of wrestling for seven years but signed with AEW to make his return. He came out at the United Center for Friday night’s “Rampage” event, and the fans went wild.

Punk even went crowd surfing.

And his return made a fan cry:

Seeing CM Punk back in our lives pic.twitter.com/IW90805TS4 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 21, 2021

Punk came out to “Cult of Personality” and challenged Darby Allin to a match.

Punk last was with WWE in 2014. He later blasted the organization in a podcast interview that drew widespread attention. Punk tried fighting in the UFC briefly but neither of his fights went well. Now he is back doing what he does best — entertaining the fans in the wrestling ring.