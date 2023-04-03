Report: Endeavor to buy WWE and pair it with UFC in new company

It looks like WWE may soon have a new owner.

CNBC reported on Sunday that Endeavor, which is the parent company of the UFC, is planning to buy a controlling interest in WWE. The report says that Endeavor would then pair WWE and the UFC together in its own publicly-traded company.

Endeavor used to be a Hollywood talent agency, but they began to expand through mergers and purchases, with an eye on becoming a publicly-traded company. They purchased the UFC in 2016 and later became a public company with an IPO in 2021.

The new deal would give Endeavor a 51 percent ownership stake in WWE, according to the report. The remaining 49 percent of the wrestling company would be held by stockholders.

WWE has been a publicly-traded company since 1999, though Vince McMahon and members of his family have held a controlling interest in the company. If this deal goes through, McMahon would no longer have a controlling interest in WWE.

The deal reportedly gives WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion, while valuing WWE at more than $12 billion.