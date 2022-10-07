Ex-WWE wrestler Sara Lee dies at age 30

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died at the age of 30, her family publicly announced on Thursday.

Lee’s mother shared the news in a post on Facebook.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers, especially Cory and her children,” Lee’s mother wrote in the post announcing the news.

WWE Tough Enough 2015 winner, Sara Lee has sadly passed away at the age of 30, as shared by her mother on Facebook. Heartbreaking. RIP. pic.twitter.com/wbaYLGx6nR — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 6, 2022

“Cory” is Cory Weston, who was Lee’s husband. The couple had three young children together.

Lee was best known for winning the 2015 “Tough Enough” competition, which earned her a 1-year contract with WWE. The promotion assigned her to their developmental brand NXT. Lee was released after her contract with WWE expired.

Lee’s husband Cory wrestled for WWE as “Wesley Blake.”

Fellow wrestlers sent tribute posts to Lee.

No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. ♥️

The photo on the left is how I will always remember her – laughing, smiling, carefree. pic.twitter.com/XLlLFXDOcF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 6, 2022

You were so good in so many ways. You loved your family and friends so much. you were so giving, warm and selfless. You made me giggle. No matter how long we went without seeing each other, we would always pick up right where we left. I love you Sara. pic.twitter.com/3VvySbd2AH — Nikki A.S.H (@WWENikkiASH) October 6, 2022

I love you Sara Lee💔 — Danielle Kamela (@danielle_kamela) October 6, 2022

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Sara Lee and positive thoughts to her family and friends. RIP 🙏 — RYBACK 🐇 (@Ryback) October 6, 2022

NXT’s Bull James promoted a fundraiser advertised as being in support of the Weston family.