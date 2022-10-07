 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 6, 2022

Ex-WWE wrestler Sara Lee dies at age 30

October 6, 2022
by Larry Brown

Sara Lee with a backwards haton

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died at the age of 30, her family publicly announced on Thursday.

Lee’s mother shared the news in a post on Facebook.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers, especially Cory and her children,” Lee’s mother wrote in the post announcing the news.

“Cory” is Cory Weston, who was Lee’s husband. The couple had three young children together.

Lee was best known for winning the 2015 “Tough Enough” competition, which earned her a 1-year contract with WWE. The promotion assigned her to their developmental brand NXT. Lee was released after her contract with WWE expired.

Lee’s husband Cory wrestled for WWE as “Wesley Blake.”

Fellow wrestlers sent tribute posts to Lee.

NXT’s Bull James promoted a fundraiser advertised as being in support of the Weston family.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus