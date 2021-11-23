Fan who attacked Seth Rollins at WWE event now in police custody

Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan during Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. in a wild incident.

Rollins had just completed his match with Finn Balor and was walking backstage when he was attacked by a fan who charged him recklessly and tackled him. Rollins got the fan in a headlock, and then numerous WWE personnel stepped in to intervene.

Here are two fan videos of the incident, but beware of the curse words.

a fan attacked seth oh my god #RAW pic.twitter.com/yjXNmmeEWg — ashley 🌸 (@visionembracer) November 23, 2021

Bra im at wwe n brooklyn somebody attacked seth rollins 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yNoUfaBoVo — Jay (@kash_vL) November 23, 2021

Rollins, real name “Colby Lopez,” seemed pretty stunned but was on his toes and didn’t let the fan get the best of him.

The WWE issued a statement regarding the incident. They said the 24-year-old fan was in custody of the New York Police Department and would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Statement from WWE on wrestler Seth Rollins being attacked by a fan during Raw tonight: “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 23, 2021

Coincidentally, there was another fan attack at a WWE Hall of Fame event at Barclays Center in 2019.

H/T Big Daddy