Fan who attacked Seth Rollins at WWE event now in police custody

November 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

A fan attacks Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan during Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. in a wild incident.

Rollins had just completed his match with Finn Balor and was walking backstage when he was attacked by a fan who charged him recklessly and tackled him. Rollins got the fan in a headlock, and then numerous WWE personnel stepped in to intervene.

Here are two fan videos of the incident, but beware of the curse words.

Rollins, real name “Colby Lopez,” seemed pretty stunned but was on his toes and didn’t let the fan get the best of him.

The WWE issued a statement regarding the incident. They said the 24-year-old fan was in custody of the New York Police Department and would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Coincidentally, there was another fan attack at a WWE Hall of Fame event at Barclays Center in 2019.

H/T Big Daddy

.

