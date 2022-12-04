Kevin Nash shares request on behalf of his late son

Former wrestler Kevin Nash on Saturday shared a request on behalf of his late son Tristen.

Nash asked his Twitter followers to help his “Kliq This” podcast grow to 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. He was trying to achieve that mark because Tristen wanted to get a silver plaque from YouTube that often comes when channels surpass 100,000 subscribers.

I never ask for anything. But I'm asking anyone that is willing to subscribe to my podcast "Kliq This". My son passed away 6 weeks ago and he wanted to 100k subscribers so he could get a plaque from YouTube. I wa nt to put it next to his urn. Thank you — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) December 4, 2022

Tristen died in October at the age of 26. Prior to his death, Tristen had begun working on Kevin’s new podcast, which is why he’s trying to get to the subscriber mark for his son’s memory.

Tristen went into cardiac arrest after suffering a seizure, resulting in his death. His health problems stemmed from complications due to alcoholism.

Kevin Nash is a WWE Hall of Fame member. The 63-year-old was well known for being a part of the nWo.