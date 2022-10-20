Tristen Nash, son of Kevin Nash, dies at age 26

Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Kevin Nash, has died at the age of 26.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com released a statement on Thursday on behalf of the Nash family.

Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. pic.twitter.com/VIj0dLqjcV — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 20, 2022

“On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Sapp wrote.

“Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together.

“The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

Kevin Nash was famous for being a founding member of the New World Order along with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall. Thursday would have marked Hall’s 64th birthday, but he died in March.

Some notable wrestlers shared their condolences to the Nash family via Twitter.

My thoughts are with Kevin Nash & his family following the passing of his son. It’s absolutely tragic. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 20, 2022

My heart is in a million pieces thinking about what 1 of my best friends in life is going through.

I♥️U 4-Life Kev. pic.twitter.com/XuLvrshFQ8 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) October 20, 2022

God, this is just awful news. My heart goes out to @RealKevinNash his family and friends. Praying that fond memories of Tristen will be a source of comfort to you. RIP Tristen Nash. https://t.co/vrBwWbDimk — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 20, 2022

Tristen was the only child of Kevin Nash and Tamara McMichael.