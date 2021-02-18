Reporter disputes Kyle O’Reilly seizure story

A rumor spread on Wednesday regarding the status of wrestler Kyle O’Reilly, and that rumor has been shot down.

O’Reilly performs on WWE’s NXT brand. There was a rumor that circulated Wednesday saying he suffered a seizure when the show began taping after going off air. The rumor reportedly was spread by fans in attendance who shared misinformation based on what they saw.

Some photos showed O’Reilly injured and being taken away on a stretcher.

Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri says that O’Reilly was just selling the attack.

Got it confirmed, Kyle O'Reilly was just selling the attack, it was a work. They didn't even anticipate that people would think it had to do with O'Reilly having Type One Diabetes. @WrestlingInc — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) February 18, 2021

Ryan Satin also shared that O’Reilly did not suffer a seizure or medical episode.

I’m also told that there was no intent to make it look like he was suffering a seizure. That just spread due to what was reported back from the few fans in attendance. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 18, 2021

O’Reilly, 33, has been pursuing the NXT title unsuccessfully.

People who heard the original rumor will be relieved to read the updates from reporters in the know.

Photo: Anton/Flickr via cc BY-SA 2.0