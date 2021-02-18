 Skip to main content
Reporter disputes Kyle O’Reilly seizure story

February 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kyle O'Reilly

A rumor spread on Wednesday regarding the status of wrestler Kyle O’Reilly, and that rumor has been shot down.

O’Reilly performs on WWE’s NXT brand. There was a rumor that circulated Wednesday saying he suffered a seizure when the show began taping after going off air. The rumor reportedly was spread by fans in attendance who shared misinformation based on what they saw.

Some photos showed O’Reilly injured and being taken away on a stretcher.

Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri says that O’Reilly was just selling the attack.

Ryan Satin also shared that O’Reilly did not suffer a seizure or medical episode.

O’Reilly, 33, has been pursuing the NXT title unsuccessfully.

People who heard the original rumor will be relieved to read the updates from reporters in the know.

Photo: Anton/Flickr via cc BY-SA 2.0

