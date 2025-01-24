 Skip to main content
Nikki Bella in talks with WWE about a return

January 23, 2025
by Larry Brown
Nikki Bella
Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Nikki Bella during the Royal Rumble The Dome at America’s Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Nikki Bella is in talks with WWE about a return to the organization.

The 41-year-old wrestling star has been away from WWE since her contract with them expired in 2023. But Bella was at WWE’s RAW event at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 6, which suggested she was getting closer with the organization.

TMZ Sports says Bella has already begun training in case she reaches an agreement with WWE.

Bella, and her twin sister Brie, were two-time WWE Divas Champions. Their wrestling career spanned from 2007-2022. The two were immensely popular and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. After their contract with WWE ended, the organization kept the name “The Bella Twins,” which led Nikki and Brie to use their Garcia surname.

Fans seem to be in favor of Bella returning to WWE, even if it’s as part of a solo operation.

Bella truly made an impression when she was shown on RAW.

After seeing those numbers and the response she received, it’s no wonder why WWE would have an interest in her return.