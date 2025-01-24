Nikki Bella in talks with WWE about a return

Nikki Bella is in talks with WWE about a return to the organization.

The 41-year-old wrestling star has been away from WWE since her contract with them expired in 2023. But Bella was at WWE’s RAW event at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 6, which suggested she was getting closer with the organization.

TMZ Sports says Bella has already begun training in case she reaches an agreement with WWE.

Bella, and her twin sister Brie, were two-time WWE Divas Champions. Their wrestling career spanned from 2007-2022. The two were immensely popular and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. After their contract with WWE ended, the organization kept the name “The Bella Twins,” which led Nikki and Brie to use their Garcia surname.

Fans seem to be in favor of Bella returning to WWE, even if it’s as part of a solo operation.

Y’all asking why WWE needs Nikki Bella when she’s a star outside the company and you see how terrible the RAW women’s division is. The more star power, the better. pic.twitter.com/zJyTAyoXhQ — chanel. (@ceceInterIude) January 23, 2025

Nikki Bella going back would be a solid get for one of those women’s middle card titles with the occasional non-title or chase for the world title feud. I’m down pic.twitter.com/cjOlIgmGwz — Joshua Gresham • “Gresh” (@ItsGresh) January 23, 2025

Bella truly made an impression when she was shown on RAW.

NIKKI BELLA WAS SHOWN ON THE RAW NETFLIX REPLAY ON SMACKDOWNNNN pic.twitter.com/IKXozxYxSN — 𝓜. (@MissBellaOrton) January 11, 2025

Nikki Bella’s appearance on the RAW on Netflix debut was WWE’s most viewed and liked Twitter post from the event, with 4.2M views and 67K likes as of press time. Currently holds #1 for 2025. pic.twitter.com/jpN1LvLXHs — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 8, 2025

After seeing those numbers and the response she received, it’s no wonder why WWE would have an interest in her return.