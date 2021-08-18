Ric Flair denies rumor about viral train sex photo

The Nature Boy Ric Flair has a message about the viral photo people say involves him.

A photo went viral online this week. The picture shows an older-looking man with slicked-back hair appearing to provide sexual gratification to a woman. The entire incident appears to be taking place inside a train compartment.

The man’s hairstyle had many joking that it was Flair in the photo.

Well, guess what?

The Nature Boy heard about the photo and says it was not him. Furthermore, the 72-year-old wrestling icon says he does not ride trains.

Check out this funny photo Flair shared on Twitter:

This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around. The Nature Boy Doesn’t Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/XdM6AlQ3wM — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 18, 2021

That’s a funny way for him to deny it, not that we really thought it was him anyway.

One person who probably did not find the photo to be a funny joke was Wendy Barlow. Barlow and Flair have been married since 2018. She is his fifth wife and was previously his WCW manager.