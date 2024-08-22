Ronda Rousey’s Reddit Q&A turned into total disaster

Ronda Rousey’s Q&A on Reddit this week didn’t quite go according to plan.

The ex-MMA champion-turned-wrestling star Rousey hosted a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Tuesday. Rousey did so to promote a Kickstarter for her new graphic novel (entitled “EXPECTING THE UNEXPECTED”). The AMA session, which had been announced several days in advance, quickly devolved into disaster.

Rousey ended up getting bombarded by questions about the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012. Take a look at some samples.

Ronda Rousey's Reddit AMA is going extremely well. pic.twitter.com/o30m6zWfbo — Andy H. Murray (@andyhmurray) August 20, 2024

Back in 2013, Rousey, who was just rising to fame as an MMA fighter at the time, posted a video to her Twitter page that promoted a conspiracy theory about the Sandy Hook shooting. Rousey said that the video was “extremely interesting, and must-watch.” She would later issue a public apology the next day.

During her AMA this week, Rousey did manage to answer a few dozen questions about her graphic novel, her hobbies, and her career (see here). But all of her answers were downvoted to oblivion, pushing them to the very bottom of the webpage.

Now 37, Rousey had spent the last several years as a WWE wrestler and, after announcing her retirement last year, briefly returned to wrestle on the independent circuit. She was also the subject of a UFC comeback rumor not too long ago. But for many apparently, Rousey will always be notorious for what she posted to social media about the Sandy Hook shooting.