UFC fighter sparks Ronda Rousey comeback rumor

Is Ronda Rousey getting ready for a UFC comeback? That’s what one fighter is saying.

Chelsea Chandler spoke with the media on Wednesday ahead of her fight against Norma Dumont on July 15 at UFC Fight Night 224. She was asked about the champion vacancy in the UFC women’s bantamweight division. That’s when Chandler brought up Rousey, who was the original women’s bantamweight champion.

“I’ve been hearing that Ronda’s coming back. I heard that she’s coming back at [featherweight],” Chandler said. “If I got out there and put on the performance I plan on putting (on), I’ll welcome her to 145. I think it would be a great fight. It has been a long time for her and things change, people get better, and I think people are on to her one-trick-pony armbar. Money talks, and she would bring eyes to the sport again. I feel like her time in WWE is starting to go down, so I’d like to see it.”

Ronda Rousey at 145? pic.twitter.com/fKk3o3mNkh — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 12, 2023

Rousey, 36, is the reason the UFC created a women’s division. A former Olympian in judo, Rousey became an MMA star in Strikeforce. She became such a popular attraction that the UFC signed her and had her compete in a newly-created bantamweight division (135-pound weight limit).

Rousey won her first six fights in the UFC, making her 12-0 to begin her professional MMA career. But she suffered a stunning loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015, and then Amanda Nunes defeated her a year later.

Rousey closed her MMA career with consecutive losses and did not return to the sport. Instead, she went into professional wrestling. Now there apparently is a rumor about her making a comeback.

Do you buy it?