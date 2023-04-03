Shane McMahon suffers leg injury at WrestleMania

Shane McMahon suffered a leg injury while performing at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday.

McMahon came to the stage to loud cheers from the fans and then entered the ring to face The Miz. Their match didn’t last long though as McMahon’s leg gave out just seconds into the competition.

OH MY GOD, Shane McMahon just blew his leg out, and Snoop Dogg came in and improvised an great #WrestleMania moment. pic.twitter.com/jHUAOANBKw — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 3, 2023

McMahon had to be helped to the locker room after going down.

Shane McMahon getting helped to the back favoring his right leg. pic.twitter.com/k7ulJBd9R7 — Eric Froton (@CFFroton) April 3, 2023

Snoop Dogg came in to finish the match and pinned The Miz for the win.

McMahon is 53 and the son of WWE owner Vince McMahon. He is known for some of his daring moves at WrestleMania shows, such as when he jumped off the top of a cage against Undertaker at WrestleMania 32.