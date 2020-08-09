Wrestler Kamala receives tributes after his death at 70

Wrestler James Harris, best known as “Kamala”, died on Sunday at the age of 70, and received multiple tributes online.

Kamala was known as “The Ugandan Giant” during his WWE days, which spanned the 1980s and ’90s. At 6-foot-7 and 380 pounds, he was a massive presence, and he played the character well. He would enter the ring with an African mask and loincloth, and he also had his face painted.

Kamala also wrestled in USWA, WCW, TNA and other organizations. He was diagnosed with diabetes in 1992 and had both of his legs amputated over the last 10 years due to health issues. He had life-saving emergency surgery in 2017 to clear fluid around his heart and lungs, and he was going to a dialysis center recently for treatment.

According to Jason King, Kamala tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and went into cardiac arrest and died this afternoon.

Here are some of the tributes the last wrestler received online:

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of wrestling legend James “Kamala” Harris, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.#RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/kYMMusLJXJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020

I am so sorry to learn of the passing of James “Kamala” Harris. I wrestled him for 90 seconds in 1986, but the lesson he taught me that night about treating others with respect has never been forgotten. #RIPKamala https://t.co/fgIolg00aZ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 10, 2020

Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the great #Kamala……. first wrestler I had the pleasure of seeing live. I was a believer. — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) August 10, 2020

RIP Kamala. I’m happy I had the opportunity to share a locker room with him many years ago. A giant of a gentleman. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/G20iYuoojC — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 9, 2020

Sorry to hear a legend has passed. I had the pleasure of meeting Kamala couple of times always a tremendously nice man. #RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/4QgYJ2oMV6 — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) August 10, 2020