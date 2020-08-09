 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 9, 2020

Wrestler Kamala receives tributes after his death at 70

August 9, 2020
by Larry Brown

Kamala wrestler

Wrestler James Harris, best known as “Kamala”, died on Sunday at the age of 70, and received multiple tributes online.

Kamala was known as “The Ugandan Giant” during his WWE days, which spanned the 1980s and ’90s. At 6-foot-7 and 380 pounds, he was a massive presence, and he played the character well. He would enter the ring with an African mask and loincloth, and he also had his face painted.

Kamala also wrestled in USWA, WCW, TNA and other organizations. He was diagnosed with diabetes in 1992 and had both of his legs amputated over the last 10 years due to health issues. He had life-saving emergency surgery in 2017 to clear fluid around his heart and lungs, and he was going to a dialysis center recently for treatment.

According to Jason King, Kamala tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and went into cardiac arrest and died this afternoon.

Here are some of the tributes the last wrestler received online:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus