Ex-WWE wrestler Daniel Rodimer charged in connection with murder case

Former professional wrestler and congressional candidate Daniel Rodimer turned himself in to Las Vegas police this week on a charge related to a homicide that took place last October.

According to court records that were obtained by KSNV NBC Las Vegas, Rodimer turned himself in on Wednesday evening after a warrant was issued for a charge of open murder. He posted $200,000 bail and was due back in court on Thursday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police issued a statement on Wednesday revealing that an arrest warrant had been issued for Rodimer. The open murder charge is related to an incident that took place at Resorts World Las Vegas on Oct. 29.

A 47-year-old man named Christopher Tapp was found on Oct. 29 with serious injuries that were initially believed to have stemmed from an overdose and a fall. He died in the hospital on Nov. 5. Detectives later determined that Tapp was involved in a fight inside a hotel room.

In January, the Clark County Coroner’s office ruled Tapp’s death a homicide that was caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

A criminal complaint filed by the Clark County District Attorney’s office alleges that Rodimer killed Tapp by striking him “on the head.” Prosecutors believe the killing was “willful, deliberate and premeditated.”

Rodimer, 45, began a career as a professional wrestler in 2004. He signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2006 and worked in several WWE-affiliated promotions. He made a few appearances on WWE’s “Heat” in 2007 before later being released from his contract.

In 2020, Rodimer unsuccessfully ran for Nevada’s third congressional district. He also had an unsuccessful run for a Texas congressional seat in 2021.