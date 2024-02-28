Ex-WWE star Virgil dies – dead at 61

Former WWE superstar Virgil has died.

Virgil’s family on Wednesday confirmed the news of the former wrestler’s death through referee Mark Charles III, who shared a tribute on Facebook.

“My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more,” Charles wrote. “Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!”

Jones had health issues in recent years that included several strokes and a dementia diagnosis. He was 61.

Virgil, whose real name was Michael Jones, made his pro wrestling debut in 1985 in the Continental Wrestling Association. He signed with the then-WWF in 1986, where he would become best known for being “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase’s personal assistant and bodyguard. Jones remained in that role for several years before turning on DiBiase at the 1991 Royal Rumble, which was an iconic WWF moment.

Jones left WWF in 1994 and joined WCW two years later. He served as the bodyguard for nWo, which was a group that included DiBiase. Working under the name “Vincent,” Jones wrestled in WCW until he retired in 2000. He occasionally made appearances after that, including when he emerged again in WWE as Ted DiBiase Jr.’s bodyguard in 2010.