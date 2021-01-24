McKayla Maroney goes viral for latest TikTok video

McKayla Maroney is going viral for a TikTok video she released this week.

The former US Olympian is seen dancing and moving to “Bad Boy” by Juice WRLD and Young Thug in her video.

Maroney busted out her most sensual moves to “Bad Boy” by the late Juice WRLD and Young Thug.

Maroney, 25, was part of the “Fierce Five” at the 2012 London Games. She helped the U.S. win gold in the team event and she won silver on the vault. The gymnast retired in 2016 and has recently gotten into singing. Her desire to promote her music has led to a return to social media, where she is dropping viral videos like that one. You may recall she went viral in 2012 for her “not impressed” face, which has seen a revival recently.